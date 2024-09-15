Rajasthan CM Bhajan Lal Sharma returns after trip to Japan, South Korea

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma returned here on Saturday after his six-day visit to Japan and South Korea, where he invited the investors’ communities and entrepreneurs to make investments and highlighted the steps to create a business-friendly environment in the State. Mr. Sharma went to Tokyo, Osaka, Seoul and other cities during his tour.

ADVERTISEMENT

Accompanied by a high-level delegation, Mr. Sharma sought investments from the two East Asian countries ahead of the “Rising Rajasthan” global investment summit scheduled for December in Jaipur. He outlined his government’s ambitious goal of doubling Rajasthan’s economy from 180 billion USD to 350 billion USD in the next five years.

The Chief Minister was welcomed with the beating of drums, rendition of band music and flower showers at Sanganer airport and the Bharatiya Janata Party’s State headquarters, where a large number of party leaders and workers gathered to greet him. BJP State president Madan Rathore said Mr. Sharma would help realise the dream of “come to India, make in India” with his relentless efforts.

ADVERTISEMENT

Addressing the party workers, Mr. Sharma said the business leaders in Japan and South Korea had evinced interest in investing in Rajasthan after he made a proposal to build a South Korean corridor and develop the second Japanese investment zone on the lines of a similar zone in Neemrana.

“A Japanese company has promised to give employment to 15,000 youth from Rajasthan. We will open a new college to enable them to learn foreign languages and avail of these opportunities,” Mr. Sharma said. The State government would also appoint 25 Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers for coordination with the officials in 25 counties to attract foreign investment to Rajasthan, he said.

Mr. Sharma said there were immense opportunities for investments in the fields such as renewable energy, minerals, textiles, automobile and tourism in the State, for which the investors were willing to take up new projects. “We have assured them that the government will provide adequate resources along with security for their ventures,” he said.

Deputy CM Prem Chand Bairwa, who accompanied Mr. Sharma in the visit, said the State government’s efforts would help in realising the goal of making a developed India. Among others, BJP’s Rajasthan in-charge Radha Mohan Das Agarwal, BJP State general secretary and Bhilwara MP Damodar Agarwal and former BJP State presidents C.P. Joshi and Ashok Parnami were present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.