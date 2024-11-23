 />

Rajasthan bypoll results: BJP, Cong, BAP leading in two seats each

BJP candidates lead in Rajasthan bypolls, with Congress and Independent candidates also making significant gains

Updated - November 23, 2024 12:02 pm IST - Jaipur

In Jhunjhunu, independent candidate Rajendra Gudha leads by 298 votes after four counting rounds, with BJP’s Rajendra Bamboo in second and Congress’s Amit Ola in third. File | Photo Credit: ANI

The BJP, Congress and Bharat Adivasi Party (BAP) candidates are leading on two seats each while an Independent was leading in Jhunjhunu in the counting of votes in the bypolls to seven assembly seats of Rajasthan.

BJP candidates Rajendra Gurjar and Revant Ram Danga are leading in the Deoli-Uniara and Khinwsar seats, respectively. Independent candidate Naresh Meena is in the second spot in Deoli-Uniara while Congress candidate Kastoori Chand Meena is in third number.

Bypolls election results LIVE updates: Ruling NDA ahead in two seats in Bihar

In Khinwsar, Rewant Ram Danga is leading by 4,451 votes after three rounds of counting. Kanika Beniwal of the Rashtriya Loktantrik Party is trailing behind the BJP candidate. Beniwal is the wife of Nagaur MP Hanuman Beniwal.

Congress candidate Aryaan Zubair Khan is ahead in the Ramgarh seat by 1,774 votes after two rounds of counting. Similarly, Congress candidate Deen Dayal is leading in Dausa by 1,885 votes.

BJP candidate Jag Mohan, the brother of Cabinet Minister Kirodi Meena, is training in Dausa.

BAP candidates Jitesh Kumar Katara and Anil Kumar Katara are leading in the Salumbar and Chorasi seats.

In Jhunjhunu, Independent candidate and former minister Rajendra Gudha is leading by 298 votes after four rounds of counting. BJP candidate Rajendra Bamboo is trailing behind Gudha while Congress candidate Amit Ola is in third position.

Rajasthan Assembly bypolls: 65% voter turnout recorded, largely peaceful; Congress rebel Naresh Meena ‘slaps’ SDM at booth

Amit Ola is the son of Jhunjhunu MP Brijendra Ola.

The seven seats in Rajasthan went to bypolls on November 13.

Bypolls to two seats -- Ramgarh and Salumbar -- were necessitated due to the death of the sitting MLAs while in five seats the MLAs were elected as MPs in the Lok Sabha polls.

Currently, the 200-seat state assembly has 114 MLAs of the BJP, 65 of the Congress, three of the Bharat Adivasi Party, two of the Bahujan Samaj Party, one of the Rashtriya Lok Dal and eight Independent MLAs.

Published - November 23, 2024 11:47 am IST

