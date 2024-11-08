 />
Rajasthan byelections: First phase of home voting ends; 3,085 ballots cast

In the first phase of home voting, 3,085 eligible voters comprising senior citizens aged above 85 and differently-abled persons have exercised their franchise

Published - November 08, 2024 10:06 pm IST - Jaipur

PTI
Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot (wearing headgear) and other senior Congress leaders at a byelection rally in Uniara.

Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot (wearing headgear) and other senior Congress leaders at a byelection rally in Uniara. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The first phase of home voting for the byelections to seven Assembly seats in Rajasthan concluded on Friday (November 8, 2024), officials said.

Of the total 3,193 voters eligible for home voting, 3,085 have used the to facility to exercise their franchise, a senior official said.

Ramgarh Assembly byelection: Young Congress candidate vies for sympathy vote

So far, the highest number of home votes has been recorded in the Salumbar Assembly constituency, where 661 eligible voters have cast their ballots, Chief Electoral Officer Naveen Mahajan said.

In the first phase of home voting, 3,085 eligible voters comprising senior citizens aged above 85 and differently-abled persons have exercised their franchise, Mahajan said.

Of the total targeted voters in the first phase from Monday to Friday, 71 voters could not cast votes as they were not found at their homes at the scheduled time, he said.

In the second phase of home voting, the polling team will visit the houses of the remaining voters on November 9-10 to conduct voting, the CEO added.

The voting for the by-elections to seven Assembly seats of the State - Jhunjhunu, Dausa, Deoli-Uniara, Khinvsar, Chaurasi, Salumbar and Ramgarh will be held on November 13 and the results will be declared on November 23.

Rajasthan / voting / regional elections

