Rajasthan BJP working committee pledges to take welfare schemes to masses

The working committee of Bharatiya Janata Party’s Rajasthan unit, which met on July 13welfare for the first time after the party came to power in the State in December 2023, took a pledge to take the public welfare schemes and policies of the “double engine” government to the masses. Several Union Ministers and a large number of the party’s office bearers and elected representatives attended the meeting.

While the participants discussed the strategies for the upcoming by-elections at five Assembly seats in the State, Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma said the BJP attached significance to each party worker and their contribution remained in the notice of the party’s leadership. “The unique feature of the BJP is that it is the party of the workers and it takes care of them,” Mr. Sharma said.

Union Ministers Shivraj Singh Chauhan, Bhupender Yadav, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Arjun Ram Meghwal and Bhagirath Chaudhary, BJP national general secretary Dushyan Gautam, State election in-charge Vinay Sahastrabuddhe and BJP State president C.P. Joshi were among those who addressed the meeting.

Former Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje, who missed the inaugural session, attended the proceedings in the afternoon, while senior leader Kirodi Lal Meena, who has resigned from the State Cabinet, was conspicuous by his absence. Deputy CM Diya Kumari also remained absent as she was reportedly out of town during the day.

The meeting adopted a resolution congratulating Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his appointment as the Prime Minister for the third consecutive term after the 2024 Lok Sabha election. The resolution said this was a “historic achievement” recognised even by the foreign countries, while pointing out that Russia had recently honoured Mr. Modi with its highest civilian award.

Mr. Sharma said he was a “small party worker” who was selected by the party’s leadership to head the State government. “When my name was called for the Chief Minister’s post in the Legislature Party meeting, I was at a loss to understand it. This shows that the worker is supreme for our party,” he said.

The CM affirmed that his government would fulfil all the promises made in the party manifesto in a time-bound manner and improve the power and water supply infrastructure, which was neglected by the previous Congress regime. Mr. Sharma said the Pachpadra oil refinery, which was in the final phase of its construction, would get water from Indira Gandhi Canal.

Addressing the meeting, Mr. Gautam said the BJP’s electoral prospects in the State would improve if the booths became strong. He called upon the party workers to make new members of the party by working at the booth level.

