Rajasthan BJP MLA Amrit Lal Meena dies of cardiac arrest

Mr. Meena, who was in active politics for more than two decades, was recognised as a veteran tribal leader in southern Rajasthan

Published - August 09, 2024 04:45 am IST - JAIPUR

The Hindu Bureau

Amrit Lal Meena, a three-time BJP MLA from Salumber in Rajasthan’s Udaipur division, died of cardiac arrest early on Thursday (August 8, 2024). He was 64. He is survived by his wife, two sons and one daughter.

Mr. Meena was admitted to Udaipur’s Maharana Bhupal Government Hospital late on Wednesday (August 7, 2024) night after he complained of chest pain. He passed away during the treatment despite the best efforts by the doctors.

Mr. Meena, who was in active politics for more than two decades, was recognised as a veteran tribal leader in southern Rajasthan. He was elected an MLA from Salumber in 2013 when he defeated Basanti Devi Meena of Congress. He won the seat again in 2018 and 2023, as he contested against Congress leader Raghuveer Meena.

Mr. Meena was earlier elected as a member of Sarada panchayat samiti in Salumber in 2004 and was a member of Udaipur Zila Parishad between 2007 and 2010. His death will necessitate byelection to the Salumber Assembly constituency, which is the sixth seat falling vacant in the State since the recent Lok Sabha election.

Five Assembly seats fell vacant following the election of MLAs, all of whom were from the Congress and its allies in the INDIA bloc, as Lok Sabha members in the 2024 general election. Governor Haribhau Kisanrao Bagde, Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma, former Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje and senior BJP leaders have expressed their condolences over Mr. Meena’s death.

Mr. Sharma, who described Mr. Meena’s death as an irreparable loss for the BJP family, left for the departed MLA’s native village Lalpuriya to attend his funeral. The Chief Minister also postponed all of his social and other official programmes scheduled for Thursday.

Congress leader and former CM Ashok Gehlot condoled Mr. Meena’s death, saying he had worked with commitment for his Assembly constituency. Leader of Opposition in the State Assembly Tika Ram Jully also expressed grief over Mr. Meena’s demise.

