Rajasthan Assembly witnesses ruckus over government's claim of dip in crime against women cases

Noisy scenes were witnessed in the Rajasthan Assembly on July 11 over the State government's claim that there has been a decrease in the cases of atrocities against women in its six-month tenure.

Dissatisfied over the reply of the government during the Question Hour, the Congress MLAs created a ruckus and raised slogans.

In response to a question by Congress MLA Indira Meena, Minister-in-charge Gajendra Singh Khinvsar said 20,767 cases of atrocities against women have been registered in the State from January 1 to June 30. He said if compared to the six months of the tenure of the previous Congress government, such cases have reduced by six per cent.

The Minister said, "Such cases have reduced by six per cent during this period. There has been a decrease in cases of atrocities against women."

Giving information about the steps taken by the government to prevent incidents of harassment of women, he said, "Seven thousand four hundred places have been identified where there is more movement of women. Orders have been placed for installing 20,615 new CCTV cameras at identified locations across the State."

To this, the Opposition created uproar calling the comparison of cases by the Minister wrong. Leader of Opposition Tikaram Jully said the Minister should not mislead the House because 2,861 cases were registered in April 2024 while 4,088 cases were registered in May.

"There has been an increase of around 43% in a month. How are you talking about a decrease of six per cent?" Mr. Jully said.

The Congress MLAs, dissatisfied with the Minister's answer, started sloganeering and trooped into the Well. However, Assembly Speaker Vasudev Devnani called the next question.

