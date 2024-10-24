ADVERTISEMENT

Rajasthan Assembly Bypolls: BJP names Karilal Nanoma its candidate for Chorasi seat

Updated - October 24, 2024 02:37 pm IST - Jaipur

BJP has declared candidates on all seven Assembly seats going to bypolls on November 23.

Bharatiya Janata Party supporters at the venue of BJP’s election rally. File | Photo Credit: PTI

The BJP on Thursday (October 24, 2024) declared Karilal Nanoma as its candidate for the bypolls to the Chorasi assembly seat in Rajasthan.

With this, the party has declared candidates on all seven Assembly seats going to bypolls on November 23.

In the earlier list issued on October 19, the BJP fielded Jagmohan Meena from Dausa, Rajendra Bhambhu from Jhunjhunu, Sukhwant Singh from Ramgarh, Rajendra Gurjar from Deoli-Ujiara, Revant Ram Danga from Khinvsar and Shanta Devi Meena from Salumbar.

The last date for filing nomination papers is October 25. Voting will be held on November 13 and the results will be declared on November 23.

