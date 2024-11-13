 />
Rajasthan Assembly bypolls: 65% voter turnout recorded; largely peaceful

Highest voter turnout of 75.27% was recorded in Ramgarh; independent candidate slaps government officer

Published - November 13, 2024 10:23 pm IST - JAIPUR

The Hindu Bureau
Congress candidate from Dausa Assembly seat Murari Lal Meena waits in a queue to cast his vote for the Dausa Assembly by-election at a polling booth in Dausa on Wednesday (November 13, 2024).

Congress candidate from Dausa Assembly seat Murari Lal Meena waits in a queue to cast his vote for the Dausa Assembly by-election at a polling booth in Dausa on Wednesday (November 13, 2024). | Photo Credit: ANI

An average of 65.29% polling was recorded in the byelections to seven Assembly seats in Rajasthan on Wednesday (November 13, 2024). Polling in the seven constituencies was largely peaceful, except for an attempt made by some youths from neighbouring Haryana to influence the voting in Ramgarh and an alleged slapping incident in Deoli-Uniara.

The voting started amid strict security arrangements in the morning in Jhunjhunu, Dausa, Deoli-Uniara, Khinwsar, Chorasi, Salumber, and Ramgarh constituencies. Long queues were witnessed at several polling booths as the day progressed. There were no reports of any major untoward incident during the polling anywhere.

The highest voter turnout of 75.27% was recorded in Ramgarh, followed by 71.04% in Khinwsar, 68.55% in Chorasi, 64.19% in Salumbar, 60.61% in Deoli-Uniara, 61.8% in Jhunjhunu, and 55.63% in Dausa.

Police detained four youths, identified as the Congress party workers from neighbouring Haryana, in Govindgarh area of Alwar district’s Ramgarh constituency. They were travelling in a car with Haryana’s registration number and were allegedly trying to influence the voting at some polling booths.

Voters turnout

Congress rebel Naresh Meena, contesting as an Independent at Deoli-Uniara, created a flutter by allegedly slapping a Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) at a polling station in Samrawata village while claiming irregularities in voting. Mr. Meena said the SDM, Amit Chaudhary, was forcing the villagers to cast their votes despite their announcement on boycotting the byelection.

The incident was captured in a video, which later went viral on the social media. Mr. Meena alleged that the SDM had allowed at least three fake voters to cast the ballot, after which the public became agitated. The independent candidate, who has since been suspended by the Congress, staged a dharna along with his supporters on the spot.

Mr. Chaudhary, a Rajasthan Administrative Service officer posted as the SDM in Malpura, was engaged in the election duty as the area magistrate in Deoli-Uniara. The villagers at Samrawata had announced their boycott of polling in support of their demand to shift their village from Nagar Fort to Uniara tehsil in the revenue records because of a distance issue.

The byelections were held because five seats were vacated by MLAs following their election as Lok Sabha Members, and two seats falling vacant after the death of the sitting MLAs. The results for the seven seats will be declared on November 23.

