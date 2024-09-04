Rajasthan approves 33% quota for women in police force

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in Rajasthan on Wednesday (September 4, 2024) approved 33% reservation for women in the police force by deciding to amend the State Police Subordinate Service Rules, 1989. The State Cabinet took the decision at its meeting held here, fulfilling a promise made by the BJP in its manifesto for the 2023 Assembly election to increase the representation of women.

Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma presided over the Cabinet meeting. Deputy Chief Minister Prem Chand Bairwa and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Jogaram Patel said after the meeting that the police would be able to work with more sensitivity in the matters related to women, while the decision would also provide more employment opportunities to women.

Mr. Patel said the Cabinet also deliberated on the paper leak in the 2021 recruitment exam for sub-inspectors following the arrest of 42 trainee sub-inspectors and two former members of the Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) for their alleged involvement.

“The Cabinet has decided not to cancel the exam as of now in view of a large number of candidates having been selected on merit,” Mr. Patel said.

Asked about the Opposition Congress’s demand for reconstitution of RPSC because of corruption and the paper leak incidents, Mr. Patel said the Commission was a Constitutional body which could not be dissolved without the due process. “It will be appropriate to ask Congress leaders like Sachin Pilot how such a major step can be taken without considering all aspects,” he said.

Mr. Patel said the previous Congress government had formed new districts in the State without considering the public opinion and in “utter disregard” of the norms for dividing the existing districts. The report submitted by an expert committee appointed by the State government in this regard was being examined for taking a decision, the Minister said.

In other decisions, the State Cabinet approved the proposals to add the names of specially abled children and siblings and the dependent parents in the pension payment order (PPO) of the government employees on their retirement and include two more services – language and library, and excise laboratory – in the provision for 2% reservation to the outstanding sportsperson in the government jobs.

Mr. Patel said the Cabinet gave the go-ahead to the land allotment for solar power projects of 3,150 MW, which would expand the scope for renewable energy in the State and increase the revenue earnings, besides creating more employment opportunities for the local people.

