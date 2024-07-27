GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Rajasthan announces quota for Agniveers in police and other forces

Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma said in a statement in Jaipur that he had taken the decision to mark the 25th anniversary of India’s victory in the Kargil war.

Published - July 27, 2024 03:38 pm IST - JAIPUR

The Hindu Bureau
Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma. File

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma. File | Photo Credit: PTI

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in Rajasthan on July 27 announced reservation for Agniveers in the recruitments to the State police and the forces such as prison and forest guards. The move followed a similar decision taken by several States for recruitment of retired Agniveers in their respective police forces.

Chief Minister Bhajan Lala Sharma said in a statement in Jaipur that he had taken the decision to mark the 25th anniversary of India’s victory in the Kargil war. “A provision of reservation in jobs has been made for the Agniveers who protect the country’s borders with a sense of dedication and patriotism,” the statement released by the Chief Minister’s Office said.

Quota for Agniveers in police, State armed forces, says M.P. Chief Minister

Mr. Sharma said the State government’s decision, taken under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi would provide an opportunity to Agniveers to work in the State after serving the country. The percentage of reservation in the three identified State services for the youths returning from the Tour of Duty in the Armed Forces is yet to be decided.

While the Union Government had announced earlier this month that 10% of vacancies in the Central Armed Police Forces and Paramilitary forces would be reserved for former Agniveers, six BJP ruled States – Gujarat, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, and Uttarakhand – took a similar decision for appointments to their respective forces on July 26.

Related Topics

Rajasthan / Jaipur / defence / state politics

