Rajasthan: Ajmer waterlogged after spells of heavy downpour

Heavy downpours caused severe waterlogging in the Ajmer city of Rajasthan on Sunday (September 8, 2024) morning.

Visuals from the area show waterlogged roads and submerged vehicles in water, especially in low-lying areas of the city.

Vehicles were seen wading through the waterlogged roads amid traffic congestion. Commuters faced difficulties as vehicles were submerged and key routes were impacted by the flooding from the rainwater.

The Regional Meteorological Centre of Jaipur has also issued a yellow alert for Ajmer till September 10, while it has also issued an orange alert for moderate to heavy rainfall in Dausa, Tonk, Bhilwara, Chittorgarh, Rajsamand, Banswara, Dungarpur, Udaipur and Pratapgarh districts.

The weather forecast for western Rajasthan is normal with no warnings. On September 7, heavy rainfall that lashed the pink city of Rajasthan caused severe waterlogging in several parts of Jaipur, leading to major traffic disruptions.

Many markets, shops, and establishments are filled with water. The situation is also dire in the slums of the area. Visuals from Nirman Nagar, and Mansarovar, show vehicles crossing the streets in knee-deep waters following incessant rains.

Similarly, people in the Civil Lines area were also seen making their way through waterlogged streets. Likewise, Anasagar Chaupati and Jaipur Road, Hathi Bhata, were also severely flooded following heavy rainfall in the areas.Several region of India is facing heavy rains which has caused flooding in various areas.

