Rain continues to lash parts of Rajasthan

Heavy rainfall was recorded in Jodhpur, Pali, and Sirohi districts of western Rajasthan with highest rainfall of 78 mm in Sumer of Pali district, in last 24 hours till 8.30 am on Sunday

Updated - September 01, 2024 12:51 pm IST

Published - September 01, 2024 12:48 pm IST - Jaipur

PTI
Rain accompanied with thunderstorms was recorded at some places in eastern Rajasthan where Shivganj in the Sirohi district logged the highest rainfall of 71 mm. File

Rain accompanied with thunderstorms was recorded at some places in eastern Rajasthan where Shivganj in the Sirohi district logged the highest rainfall of 71 mm. File | Photo Credit: ANI

Rain accompanied with thunderstorms was recorded at some places of eastern Rajasthan where Shivganj in Sirohi district logged highest rainfall of 71 mm, the meteorological Department said.

Heavy rainfall was recorded in Jodhpur, Pali, and Sirohi districts of western Rajasthan with highest rainfall of 78 mm in Sumer of Pali district, in last 24 hours till 8.30 am on Sunday (September 1, 2024), it said.

The Meteorological Centre Jaipur said that the highest maximum temperature in the state was 37.2 degrees in Dholpur and Bikaner and the highest minimum temperature was 28.2 degrees in Dholpur.

All districts of Rajasthan have recorded normal or above normal rainfall since the onset of monsoon from June 1, the centre said with the state recording 561.4 mm rainfall against the average of 376 mm rain during the period.

