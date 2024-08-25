ADVERTISEMENT

For developed India, guarantee of accessible justice to all is important, says PM Modi

Published - August 25, 2024 06:31 pm IST - Jaipur

The Prime Minister said that today the people's dreams, their aspirations are bigger, "so it is important that our systems are modernized".

PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Rajasthan Governor Haribhau Bagade, Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma and Rajasthan High Court Chief Justice Manindra Mohan Shrivastava during the platinum jubilee celebrations of the court, in Jodhpur, on August 25, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday (August 25, 2024) said the guarantee of simple and accessible justice to all is important as the country moves towards the dream of a developed India.

Speaking at the Platinum Jubilee Celebrations of Rajasthan High Court in Jodhpur, Mr. Modi also referred to his Independence Day remark on 'secular civil code' and said that the judiciary has been advocating this for decades.

"As we move forward with the dream of a developed India, there should be a guarantee of simple, easy and accessible justice for everyone. This is very important," he said.

The Prime Minister said that today the people's dreams, their aspirations are bigger, "so it is important that our systems are modernized".

"Innovation and modernisation of the system is equally important for providing justice for all," he added.

