GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

For developed India, guarantee of accessible justice to all is important, says PM Modi

The Prime Minister said that today the people's dreams, their aspirations are bigger, "so it is important that our systems are modernized".

Published - August 25, 2024 06:31 pm IST - Jaipur

PTI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Rajasthan Governor Haribhau Bagade, Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma and Rajasthan High Court Chief Justice Manindra Mohan Shrivastava during the platinum jubilee celebrations of the court, in Jodhpur, on August 25, 2024.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Rajasthan Governor Haribhau Bagade, Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma and Rajasthan High Court Chief Justice Manindra Mohan Shrivastava during the platinum jubilee celebrations of the court, in Jodhpur, on August 25, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday (August 25, 2024) said the guarantee of simple and accessible justice to all is important as the country moves towards the dream of a developed India.

Speaking at the Platinum Jubilee Celebrations of Rajasthan High Court in Jodhpur, Mr. Modi also referred to his Independence Day remark on 'secular civil code' and said that the judiciary has been advocating this for decades.

"As we move forward with the dream of a developed India, there should be a guarantee of simple, easy and accessible justice for everyone. This is very important," he said.

The Prime Minister said that today the people's dreams, their aspirations are bigger, "so it is important that our systems are modernized".

"Innovation and modernisation of the system is equally important for providing justice for all," he added.

Related Topics

Rajasthan / Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.