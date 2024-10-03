President Murmu asks students to pursue integrity and character

President Droupadi Murmu has called upon students to pursue integrity and character. She advised them to maintain a balance between their personal ambitions and social sensitivity. Speaking on Thursday, she said the contribution of the youth in making India a developed nation by 2047 would be crucial.

Ms. Murmu was addressing the 32nd convocation ceremony of Mohanlal Sukhadia University in Udaipur during a two-day visit to the Mewar region of Rajasthan. She said the “spirit of students” should be maintained in an era of rapid change, which was also visible in the fields of knowledge, science, and technology.

The President awarded gold medals to 85 students and presented doctorate degrees to 68 scholars at the ceremony. Rajasthan Governor Haribhau Kisanrao Bagde presided over the convocation programme, while Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria and Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Prem Chand Bairwa were present as guests.

Highest values

Ms. Murmu asked students to adopt the highest moral values as part of their behaviour and work style. She said education was the best medium of empowerment. She pointed out that Mohanlal Sukhadia University had been imparting higher education for more than six decades, and a large number of its students were from Dalit and tribal communities.

Praising the university’s contribution to social justice through inclusive education, Ms. Muru said it had adopted several villages and was making conscious efforts to be socially responsible.

Ms. Murmu recalled B. R. Ambedkar’s words in the context of the significance of character in student life. “Integrity should be the hallmark of all your work,” she said, while laying emphasis on staying humble in the quest for knowledge.

The President also called upon youth to inculcate compassion as a “natural quality.” “I hope you make your family, society, and country proud of your conduct. This is the [true] meaning of education,” she said.

