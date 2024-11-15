Pharma, medical value travel policies to be launched shortly in Rajasthan

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in Rajasthan will shortly launch a new pharmaceutical policy and a medical value travel policy to unlock the medical tourism potential in the State. Both government and private hospitals as well as nature care and yoga centres in the State attract a large number of people for secondary and tertiary health care.

Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma said here that the policies would help leverage the State’s expanding healthcare infrastructure. The 2024-25 State Budget had made the highest-ever allocation of ₹28,000 crore for the health sector, which was 18.26% of the overall budget, Mr. Sharma said.

Memorandums of understanding worth ₹16,176 crore were signed with the investors from health, medical and AYUSH sectors at a health pre-summit here ahead of the Rising Rajasthan Global Investment Summit-2024 scheduled for December. The MoUs were exchanged in the presence of Mr. Sharma, who said they would be implemented in the next three to four years.

The Chief Minister said the conversion of new proposals into the on-ground projects was expected to generate over six lakh direct and indirect job opportunities. The projects of the health sector investors would serve the common citizens at the grassroots and provide a healthy workforce to the State, he said.

Mr. Sharma said about 88% of the State’s population was covered under the comprehensive insurance scheme, which was the highest in the country. “Every single rupee invested in the health sector will work towards alleviating the suffering and pain of the masses and bring smile on their faces,” he said.

Among the MoUs signed, the investors have proposed to set up pharma units, medical colleges, universities, nursing colleges, homoeopathy and Ayurveda colleges, an AYUSH Research Panchkarma Centre and advanced Ayurveda and naturopathy institutes in Jaipur, Ajmer, Jodhpur, Rajsamand, Sikar, Sirohi, and other cities.

Medical and Health Minister Gajendra Singh Khimsar, Principal Secretary (Health) Gayatri Rathore, Rajasthan Medical Services Corporation’s Managing Director Neha Giri and National Health System Resource Centre’s Executive Director Atul Kotwal were among those who addressed the pre-summit.

