Muslim Mahapanchayat’s call to boycott Ola family poses challenge to Congress candidate

A recent call of the Muslim Mahapanchayat to boycott the influential Ola family in Rajasthan’s Jhunjhunu district ahead of the State Assembly byelection has posed a challenge to Congress candidate Amit Ola, who is the third-generation politician from the family. The Opposition Congress is jittery about a significant section likely to drift away during the byelection.

Rajasthan Madrasa Board chairperson M.D. Chopdar, a Congress government appointee, was a strong claimant for the ticket despite the Congress making it clear that it was looking for a “political heavyweight” in the constituency. The Mahapanchayat’s two meetings held in Jhunjhunu on October 13 and 28 warned the party about the consequences of its decision.

Mr. Ola, the grandson of Shekhawati region’s veteran Jat leader and former Union Minister Sis Ram Ola, is at present a member of Chirawa panchayat samiti. Though he is banking on the traditional support enjoyed by his party for several decades, the uprising of Muslims and Dalits against the Ola family’s dominance has created trouble for him as well as the Congress party workers.

Mr. Chopdar, who has obtained a stay from the Rajasthan High Court on his removal by the Bharatiya Janata Party government, told The Hindu that the Congress had done injustice to the Muslim community by rejecting its demand for the ticket. He said Jats and Muslims were almost equal in numbers in the constituency, but no action was visible for political empowerment of the latter.

Political analyst Ashfaq Kayamkhani pointed out that the upcoming by-election would be the 23rd occasion for an Ola family member to be in the fray since 1980, when the Late Sis Ram Ola was elected to the State Assembly for the first time. He said there was enough scope for Congress to look beyond the Jat politics and make its leadership “more inclusive”.

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) faces the charge of creating divisions between major sections of the electorate, such as Jats, Rajputs, Muslims and Dalits. Former civil servant Dharampal Singh said BJP candidate Rajendra Bhamboo, who had fought the 2033 Assembly election as an Independent after being denied ticket by the party, would do well to control the party cadre vitiating the atmosphere in the constituency.

Significantly, the Jhunjhunu Lok Sabha seat holds the distinction of sending the lone Muslim member from Rajasthan, Capt. Ayub Khan, to the Parliament twice, in 1984 and 1991. Capt. Khan was elected on the Congress ticket both the times.

The issues of insufficient water for irrigation, social security pensions being denied to eligible people and subsidy on agricultural power connections being reduced have surprisingly failed to get highlighted during the election campaign. Villagers Chandgi Ram and Rameshwar in Khatehpura said the political leaders, who were not interested in public welfare, would come to their village only before elections.

The entry of maverick leader Rajendra Gudha, who was sacked as a Minister in the previous Ashok Gehlot regime, as an independent candidate seems to have made the contest here triangular. Though Mr. Gudha, a Rajput, had joined the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena in his constituency, Udaipurwati, last year, he has entered the fray as an Independent from Jhunjhunu in the byelection.

Senior BJP leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, had latched on the issue of Mr. Gudha’s “red diary” to target the Congress government during the 2023 Assembly election campaign. Elected from Udaipurwati in 2018, he was among the six Bahujan Samaj Party MLAs who had merged with the ruling Congress in 2019 and extended support to Chief Minister Mr. Gehlot during the political crisis in 2020.

Mr. Gudha has been raising his voice on all the public issues ever since he filed his nomination papers here, while challenging both the Congress and the BJP. Alarmed by his growing popularity among the voters belonging to marginalised groups, the leaders of the two principal parties have accused him of spreading anarchy and supporting anti-social elements.