GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Mewat’s elders call for measures to wean youth away from cybercrime

The Abhiyan has launched efforts to establish contact with the young men who are drawn to cybercrime’ and to connect Meo youth with activities such as poultry farming, pisciculture, beekeeping, and skills development

Published - October 30, 2024 05:30 am IST - JAIPUR

The Hindu Bureau

A Mewat Mahapanchayat held at Somka village in Rajasthan’s Deeg district on Monday called for steps to wean youths away from cybercrimes and promote education among children from the Meo Muslim community. The participants in the day-long convention laid emphasis on moving with the times.

Bharatpur-based Samriddh Bharat Abhiyan took the initiative to assemble elders of the Meo community, ulema, maulvis, and elected representatives to deliberate on issues affecting the growth of the Mewat region. The area which falls in northeastern Rajasthan, also spreads to neighbouring Haryana and has few livelihood opportunities.

The Abhiyan has launched efforts to establish regular communication with the young men who are drawn to cybercrime, and to connect these Meo youth with activities such as poultry farming, pisciculture, beekeeping, and skills development. The madrasa functionaries in the region have also helped youth through counselling.

Modern education

Maulana Mohammed Rashid of Meel Kherla Madrasa, who presided over the Mahapanchayat, said Meo children needed modern and employment-oriented education to join the mainstream of society. “The Meo Muslim community is facing infamy today because of the criminal activities of some misguided youth. We need to get rid of all evil practices and introduce reforms,” Mr. Rashid said.

Four resolutions were passed at the Mahapanchayat: to impose a ban on dowry in marriages, promote simple wedding ceremonies, open a university in the Mewat region, and to cooperate with law enforcement to prevent cybercrimes.

A call was made to raise funds for the university, and Samriddh Bharat Abhiyan’s director, Sita Ram Gupta, announced payment of ₹1 lakh to the fund.

Huge potential

Mr. Gupta said the Mewat region had huge potential for development because of its proximity to the national capital, where a market could be explored for products made by self-employment ventures. The modernisation of all madrasas with the installation of computers would also help in educational advancement, he said.

Mr. Gupta said youth were drawn to cybercrime because of rampant unemployment and a lack of opportunities to earn a livelihood in the region. The Abhiyan has since established a computer training centre at Kaman, where a large number of young people are attending regular classes, and is finding employment for them in the Jurehra industrial area of Bharatpur district.

Among others, Nuh MLA and former Harayana minister Aftab Ahmed, former pradhan of Kaman Panchayat Samiti Jalees Khan, sarpanches Nauman Khan and Rajmal Thekedar, and Braj-Mewat Jan Jagriti Abhiyan’s president M. Zubair Khan addressed the Mahapanchayat.

Published - October 30, 2024 05:30 am IST

Related Topics

Rajasthan / cyber crime

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.