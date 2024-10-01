Meena reiterates decision to quit Rajasthan Cabinet as CM delays decision

Amid a continuing stalemate over his resignation, Rajasthan Minister Kirodi Lal Meena on Monday (September 30, 2024), reiterated his decision to step down from the State Cabinet. Mr. Meena justified his presence at a Cabinet meeting here on Sunday (September 29, 2024), saying he was there in his capacity as an MLA, and to raise issues of public interest.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Meena, 72, a veteran tribal leader, tendered his resignation in July this year, taking responsibility for the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party’s disappointing performance in the 2024 Lok Sabha election in the State. The BJP lost four of the seven seats left in his charge. The party’s central leadership is yet to take a decision on accepting his resignation.

Mr. Meena said at a press conference here that he was not working as a Minister and not signing government files. He asked Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma to accept his resignation, which he said was lying with him.

ADVERTISEMENT

Graft in recruitment

“I attended yesterday’s Cabinet meeting as an MLA to bring certain matters to the Chief Minister’s notice. Corruption in recruitment to State services and paper leaks in a series of competitive examinations for government jobs warrant an impartial investigation. The sub-inspectors’ recruitment exam of 2021, in particular, needs to be cancelled,” Mr. Meena said.

Mr. Meena, who has stopped attending his office and using his official car while refusing to withdraw his resignation, holds the portfolios of Agriculture, Rural Development, Disaster Management and Relief, and Public Grievances as Cabinet Minister. He was in the reckoning for the Chief Minister’s post after the BJP’s victory in the 2023 State Assembly election, but the party high command selected first-time MLA Mr. Sharma for the position.

A five-time MLA, Mr. Meena is a former member of the Rajya Sabha. He was also elected to the Lok Sabha from Sawai Madhopur. The BJP won 14 of Rajasthan’s 25 seats in the Lok Sabha election. The party’s candidates were defeated in Dausa, Bharatpur, Karauli-Dholpur and Tonk-Sawai Madhopur on June 4. Dausa is Mr. Meena’s home town.

Mr. Meena also alleged at the press conference that those opposing the Waqf Amendment Bill, 2024, were closely linked with Congress leaders and were inciting people at the behest of Congress. He accused the All India Muslim Personal Law Board’s general secretary Fazlur Rahim Mujaddidi, based in Jaipur, of selling Waqf properties and occupying government land.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.