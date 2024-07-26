Madan Rathore appointed new BJP Rajasthan president, replacing C.P. Joshi

The Bharatiya Janata Party has appointed Rajya Sabha Member Madan Rathore as the new president of the party’s Rajasthan unit, replacing C.P. Joshi. Mr. Joshi had offered to resign following the BJP’s poor performance in the 2024 Lok Sabha election in the State, where it lost 11 seats to Congress and the INDIA bloc partners.

In an announcement made in New Delhi late on Thursday night, the BJP also appointed its Rajya Sabha Member from Uttar Pradesh and national general secretary, Radha Mohan Das Agrawal, as the party in-charge of Rajasthan, and party national secretary Vijaya Rahatkar as co-in-charge of the State BJP.

Mr. Rathore (70) has been nominated to the top post amid the BJP’s efforts to balance the caste equations ahead of the State Assembly by-elections at five seats. Both Mr. Joshi, appointed as the State president in March 2023, and Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma are Brahmins, while the party needed a face from other castes of the Hindu community to mollify the Other Backward Classes (OBCs).

A native of Pali district, Mr. Rathore belongs to the OBC Ghanchi community and served as MLA during the then Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje’s two tenures in 2002-2008 and 2013-2018. Before moving on to the mainstream politics by joining the BJP in mid 1980’s, Mr. Rathore was a Pracharak with Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh in Pali.

Mr. Rathore held various posts in the Pali district unit of the BJP, including the district president, before he joined the party’s State unit in Jaipur. He won from Sumerpur Assembly constituency in Pali district twice, defeating Congress leader Bina Kak both the times. He was also the BJP’s Deputy Chief Whip in the State Assembly between 2014 and 2018.

During the 2023 Assembly election, Mr. Rathore announced that he would contest as an independent candidate, as he was denied ticket by the BJP. He later withdrew from the contest reportedly following an intervention made by the party’s top leadership. He was elevated as a Rajya Sabha Member from Rajasthan earlier this year.

The reshuffle in the BJP’s State unit is expected to bring new energy to the party cadre and resolve the issues of internal conflicts and poor organisation, which were held responsible for the party’s defeat at 11 of the 25 Lok Sabha seats in the recent election, after making clean sweeps in 2014 and 2019. The posts of State in-charge and general secretary (organisation) were also lying vacant for a long time.

The BJP has sent across a positive message to the OBCs with Mr. Rathore’s appointment, as they did not vote for the party at several seats in both the Assembly and the Lok Sabha polls. The OBCs have also been demanding an increase in their reservation in government jobs and education from 21% to 27%, while their population in the State is over 50%. Former CM Ashok Gehlot had promised to hold a caste census if the Congress was voted back to power.

The sources in the BJP said that the party expected Mr. Rathore to play an active role as a “unifying leader” and take along all the different factions in the State unit. Chief Minister Mr. Sharma has congratulated Mr. Rathore on his appointment and said the BJP would set new standards of success under his “energetic leadership and able guidance”.

Following his appointment, Mr. Rathore told the journalists in New Delhi on Friday that he would work to strengthen the party in all places and try to create a balance between organisation and the government. “As a dedicated member [of the party], I will work as per the instructions of our leadership and try to give my best,” Mr. Rathore said.

