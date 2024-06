Security agencies on June 18 jointly conducted a thorough investigation at Jaipur airport after it received a bomb threat.

ADVERTISEMENT

Police and CISF searched the premises after the airport management received a bomb threat via email.

"The airport was thoroughly checked but nothing suspicious has been found so far," the police said.

The airport authorities received similar threats in April.

Earlier in the day, a private college also got a bomb blast threat which turned out to be a hoax.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.