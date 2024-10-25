Investment in agriculture set to boost productivity in Rajasthan

Investment in the agriculture and related sectors is set to boost mechanisation and productivity in Rajasthan, as the memorandums of understanding worth ₹19,497 crore have been received from 862 investors ahead of the Rising Rajasthan Global Investment Summit-2024. The agreements are being signed in several districts to push the growth in organic farming, horticulture and animal husbandry.

The summit will be held by the State government in Jaipur from December 9 to 11 this year to attract and facilitate global investments, innovations, and partnerships. The Bureau of Investment Promotion is serving as the nodal department for the summit.

Rajasthan Farmers’ Commission chairperson C.R. Chaudhary said n Jaipur on Friday that the increased investment in the farm sector would enhance mechanisation and technology, leading to a rise in productivity of the State. Rajasthan ranks first in the country for the production of mustard, jowar and oilseeds, and second in the production of millets and peanuts.

The State government’s Agriculture Department organised a pre-summit for agriculture and allied sectors in Jaipur to highlight the scope for investments. The sector experts, entrepreneurs and policy makers deliberated on technical innovations, farmer-friendly interventions, and the steps to enhance the income of farmers.

Mr. Chaudhary said the food parks developed in the cities such as Jodhpur, Kota, Sriganganagar, and Alwar had immensely benefited the farmers, while another park would be established shortly in Bikaner. He said the State’s ease of doing business ranking had improved from 132 in 2014 to 63 in 2024, signalling a more investor-friendly environment.

Ahead of the investment summit, proposals have been received from 693 investors for agricultural marketing, 121 for horticulture, 23 for agriculture, nine for organic certification, seven for animal husbandry and dairy, four for seeds, three for fisheries, and two for cooperative societies. Some of these MoUs were exchanged at the pre-summit.

Chief Secretary Sudhansh Pant said the investment-focused initiative launched in the government’s first year would reassure investors about the timely implementation of their projects over the next four years. He also called for revival of the Global Rajasthan Agritech Meet as a key platform for advancing agricultural innovations.

Some progressive farmers, including Padma Shri awardee Sundaram Verma, spoke about the achievements in agricultural innovations and organic farming. Two plenary sessions on “Enhancing allied sectors and food processing for doubling farmers’ Income” and “Technological innovations and digital transformation in agriculture and allied sectors” were held during the event.

