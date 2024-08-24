Indigenous millet cultivation initiative brings economic benefits, improves soil quality, combats malnutrition in Udaipur

A native crop adoption initiative in Udaipur district’s Jhadol block has led to reintroducing the cultivation of indigenous millet varieties to the present generation of farmers with a livelihood incentive as well as a strong natural farming angle. The intervention, which benefited about 400 farmers, is being followed by a large-scale framework for market access.

With the plans to bring millets back on the platter of local farm households in the tribal-dominated region, Anganwadi centres functioning in Udaipur district have started including millet-based recipes for children as a nutrition supplement. The pilot project in Jhadol has sought to revive the millet varieties such as finger millet, proso millet, foxtail millet, and kodo millet.

The intervention on millets has also increased the interest of farmers because of the potential market value of processed grains and value-added products. Udaipur-based voluntary group Seva Mandir took up the project through a programme associate to facilitate grassroots cultivation of minor millets with the objective of enhancing local livelihoods and promoting sustainable agricultural practices.

Development practitioner Anurag Nandagiri, who worked in Jhadol as a State Bank of India (SBI) Youth for India fellow on behalf of Seva Mandir’s natural resource development unit, told The Hindu that some of the added incentives of the intervention were climate change adaptability, self-reliance among tribal farmers, reduced water requirement, and the creation of more resilient and accessible food systems.

The seeds of millet varieties were obtained from the people in the region through extensive communication, and in some cases, from older men and women who were widowed and cultivated millets as their main source of food. Mr. Nandagiri documented the experiences of 20 farmers in Bhesana and Kherad villages about millet adoption and cultivation in their agricultural fields.

Mr. Nandagiri said the perception of farmers in general to the introduction was initially sceptical, but the ease of cultivation and the eventual output, which amounted to six to seven quintals from about 95 kg of seeds, evolved a positive outlook for the millet varieties.

As part of the project, comprehensive research was undertaken on crops, agricultural practices, and local dynamics. Besides farmers, Mr. Nandagiri also engaged influential community leaders in his work, and collaborated with two organic retail outlets in Udaipur through strategic market mapping and value chain analysis.

The agriculturists in the region, who essentially farm for subsistence, have been mostly utilising traditional or indigenous ways, but these methods were becoming unsustainable because of low production and land and water degradation. The farmers in Jhadol have faced crop losses after adopting chemically intensive farm practices and replacing traditional crop diversification, such as multi-cropping, with fast-paying commercial mono-cropping.

During his research, Mr. Nandagiri came across a 103-year-old farmer, Ratan Singh, in Birothi village, who pointed out that millets were earlier cultivated with very minimal efforts, as some of them were first grown in nurseries for a month and then replanted in the fields. “The land does not have to be tilled much. A slope-like terrain is selected for cultivation to prevent water from collecting too much in one place,” Mr. Singh said.

The millet varieties identified by Mr. Nandagiri and his team were essentially called minor millets, and were locally known as kuri, batti, kodra, cheena, samlai, and maal. It was found that these millets, combined with resilience to harsh climatic conditions, could not only be economically beneficial for farmers but would also help in improving soil quality and combating acute malnutrition.

Mr. Nandagiri has since established The Mitti Collective forum in Secunderabad, Telangana, to create a nutrition-rich soil environment for healthy plants, and joined a technology innovation hub startup launched at Indian Institute of Technology, Indore, which is driving transformative change in diverse domains.

Encouraged by the outcome of the millet intervention, Seva Mandir has recently come up with a framework for market access to be created with 1,000 farmers, which will include the provisions for aggregation centres as well as processing, grading, and packing equipment. The social enterprise for indigenous minor millet production is expected to promote sustainable farming and ensure food security.

