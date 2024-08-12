Incessant rain affects life in several Rajasthan districts

Continuous rain has affected life in many districts of Rajasthan, including the capital Jaipur.

In the last 24 hours, a record 118 mm rainfall has been recorded in Jaipur and the spell is still continuing. A holiday has been declared in schools in many districts, including Bharatpur, Karauli, Dausa and Sawai Madhopur.

It has been raining intermittently in the state capital since Sunday (August 11, 2024). Heavy rains started at around 5 am on Monday (August 11, 2024) in many areas and continued intermittently till 9 a.m. Due to this, many low-lying areas were flooded. People were virtually locked in their homes.

In view of heavy rains, the Education Department has declared a holiday in schools on Monday (August 11, 2024) in many districts, including Jaipur.

According to the Meteorological Centre Jaipur, 118 mm rainfall was recorded at the Jaipur airport during the 24 hours till 8:30 am on Monday (August 12, 2024).

Amid rains in many districts of the state for many days and warnings of monsoon remaining active for the next several days, Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma held a meeting of senior officials on Sunday (August 11, 2024).

He directed them to provide all possible and quick relief in the affected areas and to focus on disaster management activities by giving top priority to rescue work.

At least 19 people have died in the last 24 hours due to rain-related accidents in the state.

According to the officials of the Disaster Relief Management Department, there is waterlogging in many places due to heavy rains in Karauli and Hindaun.

The Meteorological Department said there is a strong possibility of monsoon remaining active in many parts of Jaipur, Bharatpur, Ajmer, and Kota divisions of eastern Rajasthan for the next four-five days and heavy to very heavy rains at some places.

Also, there is a strong possibility of moderate and heavy rains in most parts of the Bikaner division of western Rajasthan for the next three-four days.

From June 1 to Aug 12, Rajasthan has recorded 40% more rainfall than the normal. The normal rainfall recorded during the corresponding period in the state is 283.9 mm, which has been 397.8 mm this year. Western Rajasthan has recorded 56% more rainfall than the normal, whereas eastern Rajasthan recorded 31% more rainfall, according to MeT department data.

Except Dungarpur and Banswara, almost all districts have recorded normal to excess rainfall.