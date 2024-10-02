GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Hunt for man-eating leopard continues in forest areas of Rajasthan's Udaipur

Several teams, with shooters, are actively searching for the leopard that has claimed seven lives in recent days

Published - October 02, 2024 11:50 am IST - Jaipur

PTI
A male leopard

A male leopard | Photo Credit: PTI

The search for the man-eating leopard in the forest areas of Udaipur district continued on Wednesday (October 2, 2024), officials said.

Despite efforts from the forest department, police, and Indian Army teams, the leopard has not yet been located.

Also Read: Bahraich wolf attack: Massive search operation underway to catch ‘killer’ wolves

Several teams, with shooters, are actively searching for the leopard that has claimed seven lives in recent days. Cages have been set up in various locations and the local villagers are assisting in the search.

Deputy Conservator of Forest, Udaipur North, Ajay Chittora, said all teams are making coordinated efforts to locate the leopard.

Alarmed over the rising number of deaths due to leopard attacks, the forest authorities issued an order on Tuesday to shoot down the leopard.

The order came after a 55-year-old woman, Kamla Kanwar, was mauled to death on Tuesday morning outside her house in Suawaton ka Gudha when she was feeding fodder to livestock.

Following the order issued by Principal Chief Wildlife Warden (PCCF) and Chief Wildlife Warden (CWWF) Pavan Kumar Upadhyay, the teams of the forest department along with the police and army surrounded the area where the leopard is moving around.

A police official said the search operation is continuing in Gogunda and nearby areas, adding the locals have been asked to stay inside and remain alert.

Published - October 02, 2024 11:50 am IST

Related Topics

Rajasthan / Udaipur / hunting

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.