Heatwave in Rajasthan | Jaipur weather office issues red alert; stresses need for “extreme care for vulnerable people”

A blistering heatwave is sweeping through large parts of India, including Rajasthan, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Odisha, with temperatures hovering between 43 to 47 degrees, affecting health and livelihoods.

With temperatures expected to go beyond the 49 degree mark over the next 48 hours across several parts of Rajasthan, the Jaipur weather office has issued a red alert, stressing the need for “extreme care for vulnerable people.”

There is no relief predicted in the affected areas of Churu, Pilani, Phalodi and Barmer during the next five days. An orange alert has also been issued for Jaipur as temperatures are forecast to go beyond 46 degrees Celsius in the State capital.

To provide some relief from the scorching heat, the Bikaner district administration has started sprinkling water on the roads in various areas of the city. A total of three fire brigade vehicles from the Municipal Corporation have been assigned to this task.

Additionally, the State government has cancelled the leave of officers and employees of the Water Department to ensure an uninterrupted supply of drinking water.

Mist cannons, water sprinklers out on roads

With temperatures soaring over 45 degrees celsius in various parts of Rajasthan, authorities began taking measures to give some relief to people. In Jaipur mist cannons were being used to bring the heat down while roads were being sprinkled with water in Bikaner.

Rajasthan’s health authorities have cancelled the leave of all doctors and paramedical staff in government hospitals as temperatures soared in the State.

According to the Met Department, the heatwave will continue over the next few days. Severe heat wave conditions will be recorded in Jodhpur, Bikaner divisions and Shekhawati region.

