GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Haribhau Kisanrao Bagde sworn in as Rajasthan Governor

Having been appointed the 45th Governor of Rajasthan, Mr. Bagde has replaced Kalraj Mishra, whose tenure ended on July 21; the former Maharashtra Assembly Speaker is seen as the BJP’s rural face in the western State

Published - August 01, 2024 12:04 pm IST - JAIPUR

The Hindu Bureau
Haribhau Kisanrao Bagde being sworn in as the Governor of Rajasthan at Raj Bhavan in Jaipur on Wednesday.

Haribhau Kisanrao Bagde being sworn in as the Governor of Rajasthan at Raj Bhavan in Jaipur on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Former Maharashtra Assembly Speaker and veteran Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh leader Haribhau Kisanrao Bagde was sworn in as the Governor of Rajasthan here on July 31. Rajasthan High Court’s Chief Justice Manindra Mohan Shrivastava administered the oath of office to Mr. Bagde at a ceremony held on the lawns of Raj Bhavan.

Mr. Bagde, 78, took the oath in the name of God in Hindi after Chief Secretary Sudhansh Pant read out the warrant of his appointment issued by President Droupadi Murmu. The newly-appointed Governor was presented a guard of honour at Raj Bhavan after the completion of the swearing-in ceremony.

Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma, Assembly Speaker Vasudev Devnani, Deputy CMs Diya Kumari and Prem Chand Bairwa, State Cabinet members, Union Ministers, Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Tika Ram Jully and other public representatives, judges and senior officers of administration and police attended the ceremony.

Having been appointed the 45th Governor of Rajasthan, Mr. Bagde has replaced Kalraj Mishra, whose tenure ended on July 21. He was elected a Member of the Maharashtra Assembly for the first time in 1985 from Aurangabad East seat and served as an MLA for five terms. He served as a Minister in Maharashtra twice and was appointed the Assembly Speaker in 2014.

Mr. Bagde has been active in politics for the last 50 years. He was viewed as the Bharatiya Janata Party’s rural face in Maharashtra.

Speaking to journalists after taking oath, Mr. Bagde said he would work for the development of Rajasthan in all spheres and focus on strengthening cooperative movement in the tribal areas, besides giving priority to the agriculture sector which has been given a significant allocation in the State Budget. The Governor also said he would ensure timely implementation of all centrally-sponsored schemes.

Related Topics

state politics / politics / Rajasthan / Maharashtra

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.