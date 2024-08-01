Haribhau Kisanrao Bagde sworn in as Rajasthan Governor

Former Maharashtra Assembly Speaker and veteran Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh leader Haribhau Kisanrao Bagde was sworn in as the Governor of Rajasthan here on July 31. Rajasthan High Court’s Chief Justice Manindra Mohan Shrivastava administered the oath of office to Mr. Bagde at a ceremony held on the lawns of Raj Bhavan.

Mr. Bagde, 78, took the oath in the name of God in Hindi after Chief Secretary Sudhansh Pant read out the warrant of his appointment issued by President Droupadi Murmu. The newly-appointed Governor was presented a guard of honour at Raj Bhavan after the completion of the swearing-in ceremony.

Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma, Assembly Speaker Vasudev Devnani, Deputy CMs Diya Kumari and Prem Chand Bairwa, State Cabinet members, Union Ministers, Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Tika Ram Jully and other public representatives, judges and senior officers of administration and police attended the ceremony.

Having been appointed the 45th Governor of Rajasthan, Mr. Bagde has replaced Kalraj Mishra, whose tenure ended on July 21. He was elected a Member of the Maharashtra Assembly for the first time in 1985 from Aurangabad East seat and served as an MLA for five terms. He served as a Minister in Maharashtra twice and was appointed the Assembly Speaker in 2014.

Mr. Bagde has been active in politics for the last 50 years. He was viewed as the Bharatiya Janata Party’s rural face in Maharashtra.

Speaking to journalists after taking oath, Mr. Bagde said he would work for the development of Rajasthan in all spheres and focus on strengthening cooperative movement in the tribal areas, besides giving priority to the agriculture sector which has been given a significant allocation in the State Budget. The Governor also said he would ensure timely implementation of all centrally-sponsored schemes.