Goods train derails in Rajasthan’s Alwar; services unaffected: Railways

Published - July 21, 2024 11:21 am IST - New Delhi/Jaipur

North-Western Railway confirms that Delhi-Alwar route traffic remains unaffected.

PTI

Railway employees at the spot after a goods train derailed, near Alwar on Sunday, July 21, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

“Three wagons of a goods train derailed in Alwar Yard in Rajasthan in the early hours of Sunday (July 21),” Railway officials said.

According to Chief Public Relation Officer (CPRO), North-Western Railway, “The derailment happened on the side line of the yard and hence traffic movement on Delhi-Alwar route remained unaffected. The incident happened at 2.30 a.m.”

“The Alwar-Mathura route was affected, however, as there was no passenger- or freight train during that time, it didn’t affect train operations,” he added.

The CPRO further said the track was cleaned by 9 a.m. and the first passenger train between Barmer and Mathura will cross in some time.

