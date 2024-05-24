ADVERTISEMENT

Forest officials conduct 24-hour wildlife census in Rajasthan

Published - May 24, 2024 02:57 pm IST

The 24-hour census is being carried out using the water hole method, which requires one to sit on a scaffold near a water hole and note animals in the area coming for a drink.

PTI

Arrangements have been made to ensure a smooth process for conducting the census. | Photo Credit: PTI

The Rajasthan Forest Department began its annual wildlife census on May 24 on the occasion of Vaishakh Purnima.

The 24-hour census is being carried out using the water hole method, which requires one to sit on a scaffold near a water hole and note animals in the area coming for a drink. According to officials, the water hole method provides accurate figures on the number of animals present, as almost all wildlife visits the water hole due to the summer heat.

Arrangements have been made to ensure a smooth process for conducting the census, including providing food and water to the officials and protection from the heat. Once all the data is collected, the census will be sent to the forest headquarters.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US