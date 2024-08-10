Farmers in Rajasthan set to get electricity for irrigation of crops during day time

Farmers in Rajasthan are set to get electricity to irrigate crops in their agricultural fields during the day, with the State government signing new agreements to promote renewable energy. Despite their long-standing demand, electricity supply had been limited to nighttime due to the power crisis in the State.

Minister of State for Energy Heeralal Nagar said that the State government’s efforts to increase power production would ensure an unhindered day-time supply of electricity to agricultural consumers by 2027. Following the issuance of letters of intent for the projects of 4,386 MW under the Prime Minister’s KUSUM-C Yojana, a memorandum of understanding was signed for two gas-based power plants in Jaipur over the weekend.

Farmers have highlighted their difficulties in irrigating the crops during the night at several protest demonstrations across the State. While both rabi and kharif crops are generally sown during the day, the supply of electricity between 11 p.m. and 4 a.m. forces farmers to stay awake the whole night during adverse weather and exposes them to the risk of getting bitten by snakes and poisonous insects.

The Rajasthan Vidyut Utpadan Nigam has signed an MoU with GAIL India Limited for the transfer of gas-based power plants of 330 MW in Dholpur and 270.5 MW in Ramgarh through a joint venture for their efficient operation with full capacity. While GAIL India Limited will supply gas in sufficient quantity to the power projects at reasonable prices, new 750 MW solar energy and 250 MW wind energy projects will also be established in the State.

Mr. Nagar said an investment of ₹4,200 crore would be ensured through the MoU. “With a strong partnership between the energy undertakings of the Centre and the State, Rajasthan will soon become self-sufficient in the field of energy and play an important role in supplying electricity to other States as well,” he said.

The Minister pointed out that the western region of Rajasthan had a strong potential to generate vast amounts of solar energy. As the State was getting “full support and guidance” from the Centre, MoUs worth ₹1.60 lakh crore were signed with the reputed public sector undertakings such as NTPC, Coal India, Power Grid, Satluj Jal Vidyut Nigam and Rural Electrification Corporation within two months of the government’s formation, Mr. Nagar said.

The new agreements are expected to produce 31,825 MW of electricity in the near future and strengthen the transmission and distribution system in the power sector. Mr. Nagar said the State was at present getting 1,000 MW of power from the Centre’s unallocated quota during the crisis, which had helped maintain uninterrupted supply to all categories of consumers.

