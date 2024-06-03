Engineers’ field visits reveal status of work at irrigation project sites in Rajasthan

The field visits of water resources engineers to the sites of irrigation projects in Rajasthan during the heatwave have revealed the progress of work in the adverse weather. Over 60 executive engineers of the Water Resources Department, who visited the sites across the State, will shortly submit their reports of physical and financial progress of the projects to the State government.

Several of the ongoing irrigation projects, including the Eastern Rajasthan Canal Project (ERCP), have an additional element of drinking water supply to the rural areas. The engineers stayed overnight at the work sites during their visits and inspected the arrangements for shade, drinking water and electricity supply for the labourers and their families.

Chief Engineer (Water Resources) Bhuvan Bhaskar said here on Monday that the reports to be submitted by the engineers would include suggestions for resolving the issues identified on the spot in the execution of works. Copies of the reports will also be sent to Additional Chief Secretary (Water Resources) Abhay Kumar.

Most of the medium and minor irrigation projects in Rajasthan are being implemented near the dams despite their difficult topography. The focus of authorities has been on ensuring optimum utilisation of resources and conservation of nature, so that water is available for use in future as well.

The project sites where the engineers went for review and monitoring during the heatwave included Parwan lift irrigation project, Bassi medium project, Kotri minor project, Kala Bhata medium project and Harsora Bund medium project.

The Nohar irrigation project, supplying water to the agricultural fields in Hanumangarh district, has received a boost with the repairing of Ferozepur feeder in neighbouring Punjab earlier this year. The work, launched following the intervention of the Central Water Commission, has enhanced the canal’s capacity from 226 cusecs to 332 cusecs of water.

The testing of the Nonera dam in Kota district, which is the first dam built under the ERCP, is set to start by this month-end. The previous Congress government in the State had launched the work on Nonera and Isarda dams and Mahalpura and Ramgarh barrages at a cost of ₹9,600 crore, as the Centre did not accept the demand for the national project status for ERCP. The ambitious project is set to benefit 13 districts in the State.