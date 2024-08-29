Emphasis on modernisation of police force in Rajasthan to keep pace with changing times

A State-level police officers’ conference began here on Thursday (Auguts 29, 2024) with the call to modernise the police force in Rajasthan to keep pace with the changing times. The two-day conference, devoted to the theme, ‘Policing with excellence: The way forward’, deliberated on new criminal laws, artificial intelligence tools, and cyber security.

Addressing the inaugural session, Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma said his government was constantly striving for modernisation of police force with the incorporation of latest technologies and qualitative improvement in training. “Along with the policy of zero tolerance towards crime, we have given top priority to ensuring the safety of every citizen,” Mr. Sharma said.

Mr. Sharma said the decisions taken immediately after the formation of his government, such as the appointment of an anti-gangster task force and a special investigation team for the recruitment exam paper leak cases depicted the resolve to strengthen law and order.

The Chief Minister said since the nature of crimes had changed, the police would be required to work with “new orientation” to control organised crimes and cybercrimes. He said there would be no shortage of resources for the police department and the number of women police officials would be increased through new recruitments.

The presentations to be made by police officers during the two days of the conference will cover the subjects such as cyber security, dark web, cryptocurrency, inter and intra-State gangs, cheating in competitive exams, crimes against women and children, road safety and traffic management, digital forensics, and narcotics smuggling.

Minister of State for Home Jawahar Singh Bedham, Director-General of Police Utkal Ranjan Sahoo and Chief Secretary Sudhansh Pant also addressed the conference.

