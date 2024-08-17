GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Digital Health Mission to strengthen medical infrastructure in Rajasthan

The mission is expected to create the facilities of electronic health records and single window procedures, besides assisting the hospital administration and doctors

Published - August 17, 2024 08:57 pm IST - JAIPUR

The Hindu Bureau
Image for representative use only

Image for representative use only | Photo Credit: ndhm.gov.in

A Digital Health Mission launched in Rajasthan earlier this week is set to strengthen medical infrastructure in the State and make the facilities available online for the benefit of patients. The new mechanism is expected to improve service delivery and make is easier for patients to get the required treatment.

Medical and Health Minister Gajendra Singh Khimsar said that the mission would create the facilities for electronic health records and single window procedures, besides assisting the hospital administration and doctors. Mr. Khimsar also reviewed the healthcare situation following excessive rains and the spread of seasonal diseases.

Also Read: Explained | What are the concerns of digital health mission?

The new mission will make available state-of-the-art facilities such as registration of health care facilities, issuance of identity cards, creation of artificial intelligence dashboard, streamlining of integrated health management system and the connectivity with teleconsultation to the patients.

Watch | All about India’s new Digital Health Mission

National Health Mission’s State Director Jitendra Kumar Soni said the Ayushman Bharat identity cards had been issued to 3.84 crore people, bringing Rajasthan to seventh position in the country. Dr. Soni said the State had crossed the first milestone in the digital mission under the Ayushman Bharat Yojana.

