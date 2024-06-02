Cooperative-based distribution model mooted for power supply to farmers in Rajasthan

A dialogue on systemic issues of poor electricity supply faced by the farmers in Rajasthan has recommended the establishment of a farmers’ cooperative-based distribution model with the regulatory viability under the Electricity Act, 2003. The critical need to increase regulatory accountability for supply of electricity to agricultural consumers was also raised on the occasion.

The dialogue was organised by the Centre for Energy, Environment and People (CEEP) as part of the ‘Vidyut Samvad’ series here earlier this week. The participants made an attempt to understand the complexities of electricity supply and discussed the technical and financial solutions in the power sector through a study of Chandan area in Jaisalmer district.

Chandan Farmers’ Union vice-president Jaitmal Singh Bairwa said the typical block supply duration in the rural area was barely four hours against the mandate of six hours. The voltage fluctuations often led to malfunctioning of irrigation motors and transformers, he said, adding that the loss of crops and increased cost of farming because of this was a major concern among the agriculturists.

Over 60 participants from Rajasthan and other States and a panel of experts voiced different perspectives and highlighted the ground realities as well as the technical and regulatory challenges. The experts discussed the possible pathways to the address the issue of poor quality of electricity supplied to the agricultural consumers.

CEEP’s founder Simran Grover said the dialogue tried to evolve consensus for resolving various issues, while considering the steps needed to bridge the gaps in the power distribution infrastructure. The panel of experts also discussed the role of solar and energy-efficient pumps for irrigation in the agricultural fields.

The experts who spoke at the dialogue and gave suggestions included farmer and social activist Aiveer Singh Patavat from Jaisalmer’s Sanwala village, Jodhpur Vidyut Vitaran Nigam’s former Superintending Engineer Jetharam Choudhary, Rajasthan Electricity Regulatory Commission’s Deputy Director (Technical) P.K. Garg and Sweta Kulkarni, Fellow of Prayas Energy Group, Pune.

Jaipur-based CEEP is a research and policy advocacy institution, which has undertaken critical research and fostered democratic coalitions for low carbon transition and climate justice. It works at the intersection of energy, environment and people to enable institutional response, investments and political shift towards clean energy and sustainable practices.

