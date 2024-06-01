Congress accuses Rajasthan govt. of failing to manage heatwave situation

With the BJP government in Rajasthan claiming that the situation is under control amid the searing heat this summer, the Opposition Congress on Friday accused the health authorities of suppressing the number of deaths caused by heat stroke. Pradesh Congress Committee president Govind Singh Dotasra said more than 100 persons have died of heat stroke in the State.

While accusing the State government of failing to manage the heatwave situation, Mr. Dotasra said the health authorities were hiding the actual number of deceased persons under pressure from the State government. “The government wants to avoid paying compensation to the next of kin of those dying of heat stroke as directed by the Rajasthan High Court,” Mr. Dotasra said.

The High Court had on Thursday taken suo motu cognisance of the heat-related incidents and directed the State government to pay compensation to the dependents of those who had died because of heatwave. The single judge bench of Justice Anoop Kumar Dhand also said there was a need to declare heatwaves and cold waves as “national calamities”.

Amid the Congress’s allegation that the authorities had failed to take appropriate steps to protect the public from the ongoing heat wave, Director (Public Health) Ravi Prakash Mathur said only nine persons had died of heat stroke in the State so far and the reports about a higher toll being circulated and published were “beyond facts”.

Dr. Mathur said the authentic figures of deaths were released by the Death Audit Committee after investigating the causes of death in the suspicious cases as per the parameters set by the Union government. “If any death is found to be due to heat stroke, it is certified and its report is sent to the Integrated Health Information Platform (IHIP) portal. Only those figures are authentic,” he said.

“According to medical experts, deaths can also occur because of serious diseases and other reasons during extreme heat. They cannot be considered as caused by heat stroke, as per the protocol,” Dr. Mathur said.

The Health department has released the figures of heat stroke cases reported in the State since March 1 this year. It said the total number of heat stroke patients reported so far was 4,911, of whom 93 were admitted to the emergency wards on Friday. The total number of confirmed heat stroke deaths was nine, and four of them had occurred on Friday, the department said.

However, Mr. Dotasra said the bodies of as many as 40 unidentified persons were lying in the mortuary of Jaipur’s Sawai Man Singh Hospital — the biggest government hospital in the State — after their death because of the heatwave. “About 20 to 25 bodies are coming every day, but they are disposed of with post-mortem within three days to avoid paying compensation,” he said.

“The situation in the entire State is horrific and worrying. The government is officially stating that only nine persons have died [of heat stroke]. The truth is that the number of deaths due to the scorching heat is very scary,” Mr. Dotasra said in a video message posted on X.

The PCC chief said the BJP government was on an “auto mode”, instead of being on alert, compelling the High Court to take cognisance of the situation and pass orders. The State government had completely failed in protecting the people from the heatwave and managing adequate supply of power and water, he said, adding that the Opposition had been constantly demanding that proper arrangements be made for protection and relief in the hot weather.