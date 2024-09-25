Cong. deals with veterans demands as BJP works out caste equations for Rajasthan by-poll

The two major contenders for the seven Assembly seats in Rajasthan that are at stake in upcoming byelections, the BJP and Congress, are preparing for the showdown and ironing out their lists. The BJP has ruled out any alliances with smaller parties. Congress is dealing with pressure from influential political families to get tickets. The Election Commission has not announced dates yet.

ADVERTISEMENT

Five Assembly seats in the State fell vacant following the election of sitting MLAs, all of whom were from the Congress and its allies in the INDIA bloc, as Lok Sabha Members in the 2024 general elections. Two other seats — Salumber and Ramgarh — became vacant after the deaths of BJP MLA Amrit Lal Meena and Congress MLA Zubair Khan, respectively.

Besides Salumber and Ramgarh, bypolls will be held for Dausa, Jhunjhunu, Deoli-Uniara, Khinwsar, and Chorasi. BJP State president Madan Rathore and senior party leaders are busy strategising amidst speculation about new caste equations and political adjustments.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pilot calling the shots

Veteran BJP leader Kirodi Lal Meena’s role will be important in getting the support of the rival Meena and Gujjar communities in Deoli-Uniara, while former MP Jyoti Mirdha, who lost to Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP) president Hanuman Beniwal in the Lok Sabha election at Nagaur, is likely to challenge him again in Khinwsar.

Mr. Beniwal, who has represented Khinswar four times in the State Assembly, is expected to ally with the Congress and field one of his family members, as the RLP’s victory margin has been falling.

In the Congress camp, finding alternatives to Sachin Pilot loyalists Murari Lal Meena in Dausa, Harish Chandra Meena in Deoli-Uniara, and Brijendra Ola in Jhunjhunu is going to be difficult for the party. According to political observers here, the Congress will consider all options after taking into account Mr. Pilot’s choices.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Pilot hinted during his visit to Tonk last week that the Congress was capable of fighting the by-elections on its own. “Despite this, we are taking our INDIA bloc allies along in all the States. The party workers are quite strong, but the decision on the alliance will be taken in New Delhi,” Mr. Pilot said.

Families thrive

While ticket seekers from seven Assembly constituencies have started arriving with their supporters at the BJP State headquarters here, the Congress is dealing with pressure from political families for at least three of the seven seats.

Jhunjhunu MP Mr. Ola is reportedly seeking a ticket for his son Amit Ola, who is a member of the Chirawa panchayat samiti, for the Jhunjhunu Assembly seat. Supporters of Dausa MP, Mr. Murari Lal Meena, have sought his wife Savita Meena’s nomination for the Dausa Assembly seat, saying she is the “natural successor” to her husband, who was a three-time MLA.

Similarly, Mr. Khan’s wife, Shafia Zubair, has emerged as a frontrunner for Ramgarh in Alwar district. She was elected MLA from Ramgarh during the previous Congress regime. Pradesh Congress Committee president Govind Singh Dotasra has appointed a committee to select the candidate after party workers sent a letter to State in-charge Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa seeking Ms. Zubair’s candidature.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.