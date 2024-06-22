Communal violence erupts in Jodhpur, two cops injured

Two policemen were injured in stone-pelting, a shop was set on fire and two vehicles were damaged as communal violence erupted in a Jodhpur locality, police said on Saturday, June 22, 2024.

Jodhpur West DCP Rajesh Kumar Yadav said the clash began Friday night over the construction of a gate in the backside of an eidgah near Rajaram Circle in the Soor Sagar area here.

Locals in the area had opposed the gate so that there was no movement of people at the backside of the eidgah.

Last night, tension escalated and some people pelted stones, injuring two policemen, DCP Yadav said.

"A shop and a tractor were set on fire, and a jeep was vandalised," a senior police officer said.

"Police dispersed people to their homes by using batons and fired 4-5 rounds of tear gas shells," the officer added.

By late Friday night, the situation was brought under control but the area remained tense. Heavy police and Rajasthan Armed Constabulary forces continue to be deployed on June 22 morning to maintain law and order.

Police Commissioner Rajendra Singh said two FIRs were filed based on complaints from both sides.

Police said people from both sides have been taken into custody. Police are still raiding houses in the locality to apprehend suspects.

According to police, the construction of the wall on the back side of the eidgah began on Friday evening, which was resisted by locals. The subsequent confrontation turned violent later with stone-pelting, arson and vandalism.

When police arrived at the scene and used batons to disperse the crowd, some people set fire to a tractor parked by the roadside and damaged a vehicle.

While charging at the crowd, police had to face a barrage of stones hurled at them, which for a moment blocked their advancement.

A brief peace was also worked out by the police with the help of senior members from both communities but sudden stone-pelting turned the situation tense again.