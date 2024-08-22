GIFT a SubscriptionGift
CBI books telecom officer in assets case

He allegedly acquired assets worth ₹1.48 crore disproportionate to his known sources of income

Published - August 22, 2024 05:07 am IST - JAIPUR

The Hindu Bureau

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered a case against an Indian Telecom Service (ITS) officer in an assets case.

The accused, Kunj Bihari Sharma, allegedly acquired assets to the tune of ₹1.48 crore, disproportionate to his known sources of income, during his posting in Rajasthan from 2014 to 2017.

A CBI spokesperson said on Wednesday that Mr. Sharma had also amassed assets in the name of his family members, including his wife and mother, and his Hindu Undivided Family (HUF) company in Jaipur, Ajmer and other places in Rajasthan. “Acquisition of assets worth ₹1.48 crore was disproportionate to Mr. Sharma’s known sources of income,” the spokesperson said.

The CBI conducted searches at the accused’s residential and official premises, which led to the recovery of incriminating documents and a sum of ₹2.50 lakh. The searches were conducted in five locations, including Jaipur, Ajmer and Ahmedabad.

The spokesperson said the investigation in the case is continuing. Mr. Sharma is an officer belonging to the 1999 batch of ITS.

