BJP rules out alliance with smaller parties for Rajasthan bypolls

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party in Rajasthan has ruled out any alliance with smaller parties for the upcoming byelections to the six Assembly seats in the State, while the Opposition Congress has started preparations for the bypolls by giving new responsibilities to active party workers. The Election Commission is yet to announce the dates for the byelections.

ADVERTISEMENT

Five Assembly seats in the State fell vacant following the election to Lok Sabha of sitting MLAs, all of whom were from the Congress and its allies in the INDIA bloc. The sixth seat, Salumber, became vacant after the death of three-time BJP MLA Amrit Lal Meena on August 8.

Besides Salumber, the five seats where bypolls will be held are Dausa, Jhunjhunu, Deoli-Uniara, Khinwsar and Chorasi. The BJP, which had lost all these seats in the 2023 Assembly election, earlier gave hints that an alliance could be negotiated with Bharat Adivasai Party (BAP) for Chorasi and Salumber.

ADVERTISEMENT

Rajkumar Roat, 32, a two-time MLA from Chorasi instrumental in the formation of BAP last year, was elected MP from Banswara.

BJP State president Madan Rathore said here on Saturday that the ruling party was capable of contesting the bypolls on its own. Mr. Rathore accused BAP of pursuing a “divisive agenda” which was fragmenting the society on the pretext of protecting the rights of tribal communities. He also said there was no scope for an alliance with Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP), though he had good friendship with its chief Hanuman Beniwal.

Balancing act

The appointment of Rajya Sabha Member and OBC leader Mr. Rathore as the BJP State chief in July was perceived as a step to balance the caste equations ahead of the Assembly byelections. In addition, Rajya Sabha MP from Uttar Pradesh Radha Mohan Das Agarwal has been appointed the BJP’s in-charge for Rajasthan to infuse the party workers with energy and evolve new strategies.

ADVERTISEMENT

Aspirants at party HQ

Ticket seekers have started arriving with their supporters at the BJP State headquarters here. The party is likely to select the candidates, after the dates for the bypolls are announced, on the basis of their caste affiliations, as the seats have signification populations of tribals, Jats and Gujjars.

Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma visited Jhunjhunu recently for direct benefit transfer (DBT) of social security pensions to the beneficiaries with an eye on the byelections. The BJP has also conducted opinion polls in the constituencies to look for the potential candidates and gauge their influence at the ground level.

In the Opposition camp, Pradesh Congress Committee president Govind Singh Dotasra has started meeting general secretaries in-charge of districts where the poll-bound seats are situated as well as the party’s district unit presidents, as part of preparations for the byelections. He said all units of the Congress would be required to participate in election-related activities and strengthen the party organisation.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.