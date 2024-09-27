BJP MLA Balmukund Acharya holds 'purification ceremony' to 'convert' turncoat Congress councillors into 'Sanatanis'

BJP MLA from Hawa Mahal constituency Balmukund Acharya performed a "purification ceremony" at the Municipal Corporation to cleanse the civic body of "corruption" and to welcome turncoat Congress councillors into his party, saying it will convert them into "Sanatanis".

Mr. Acharya, who is also the mahant of the Hathoj Dham temple, said 'Gangajal' and 'gaumutra' (cow urine) were sprinkled on officials and councillors of the Jaipur Municipal Corporation Heritage (JMCH) as part of the ceremony since they were forced to "indulge in corruption".

The move follows the ousting of former JMCH Mayor Munesh Gurjar, who was removed after facing allegations of corruption. In her place, the BJP appointed as the mayor Kusum Yadav who received support from seven Congress councillors and one independent. All eight councillors have joined the BJP.

Before Ms. Yadav formally assumed office at the JMCH office on Wednesday (September 25), the BJP MLA performed the "purification ceremony" for the councillors, and officials.

"We have purified the corporation with 'Gangajal', removing all impurities," said Mr. Acharya, who led the ceremony with Vedic mantras and chants.

"Now, with the new Mayor taking charge, we will work in an environment of purity," he said.

During the ceremony, Mr. Acharya sprinkled a mix of 'Gangajal' and gaumutra on the Congress councillors who joined the BJP, claiming that this transformed them into "Sanatanis".

"They have been cleansed of any impurity or corruption," Mr. Acharya said.

The BJP leader said even the the officials of the municipal corporation were subjected to the purification process as "they were under the influence of impurity" and were "forced to indulge in corruption".

"But now, after this ceremony, they have been cleansed and will work with honesty and integrity," Mr. Acharya said.

The unusual ceremony raised some eyebrows, but the councillors who made the switch to BJP said the ceremony was intended to rid the corporation of corruption and negativity. "It's a normal practice in Hindu culture to use 'Gangajal' and 'gaumutra' for purification," councillor Manoj Mudgal said.

Paras Jain, another councillor, echoed the sentiment, adding, "Acharya ji was performing a ritual to cleanse the office of corruption."

Councillor Sushila Devi clarified that the intention was not to label anyone as corrupt. "He was purifying the entire premises, not just us," Ms. Devi said.

Mr. Acharya, speaking to reporters, emphasised that the ceremony symbolised a new beginning for the JMCH. "From today, this corporation is corruption-free," he claimed.

Reacting to the "purification ceremony", Congress State general secretary Swarnim Chaturvedi said that it is strange that all those who defect from the Congress to join the BJP "get absolved of all their sins".

"BJP leaders in the State and Centre first accuse Congress leaders of corruption. They are threatened by the investigating agencies like ED, IT, and CBI, but when they join the BJP they get absolved of their crimes," Mr. Chaturvedi said.