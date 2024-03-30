BJP announces candidate for Assembly byelection in Rajasthan’s Bagidora

March 30, 2024 07:31 am | Updated 07:31 am IST - JAIPUR

The Bharatiya Janata Party on March 29 announced Subhash Tamboliya, who switched over from the Congress recently, as its candidate for the Assembly byelection at Bagidora in Banswara district of Rajasthan. The Assembly seat fell vacant following the resignation of former Minister Mahendrajeet Singh Malviya, who left Congress and joined the BJP last month.

Polling for the byelection will be held on April 26, along with the second phase of Lok Sabha election in the State. The BJP has fielded Mr. Malviya, who wields a considerable influence in the tribal-dominated region in southern Rajasthan, as its candidate from the Banswara-Dungarpur Lok Sabha seat.

Mr. Tamboliya, 54, considered a close associate of Mr. Malviya, had resigned from the Congress recently in his support. His mother, Visli Devi Tamboliya, is a prominent Congress leader and is at present serving as the Pradhan of Gangartalai Panchayat Samiti in Banswara district.

The political scenario in Bagidora has completely changed after the 2023 Assembly election, as the BJP is trying to make inroads into the tribal electorate in the constituency. BJP candidate Krishna Katara had occupied third position in the 2023 election, while the Bharat Adivasi Party’s (BAP) Jaikrishna Patel stood second.

The BAP has once again fielded Mr. Patel as its candidate in Bagidora, while the Congress is yet to announce its nominee. The resignation of Mr. Malviya, an influential tribal face of the party, was a major loss for the Congress, as he had won the seat for the fourth straight term since 2008 and served as a Minister twice in the party’s regime in the State.

Mr. Malviya was miffed at not being appointed Leader of the Opposition by the Congress in the State Assembly. The Pradesh Congress Committee, on the other, alleged that Mr. Malviya wanted to exploit the party for his own benefit and for his wife and son.

