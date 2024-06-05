Bharat Adivasi Party’s Jaikrishn Patel wins in Rajasthan’s Bagidora Assembly byelection

Newly formed Bharat Adivasi Party (BAP) candidate Jaikrishn Patel on June 4 won in the byelection held for Banswara district’s Bagidora Assembly seat, the result for which was announced along with the 2024 Lok Sabha election results. Mr. Patel defeated the Bharatiya Janata Party’s Subhash Tambolia by an impressive margin of 51,434 votes.

Voting for the byelection in Bagidora was held with the second phase of the Lok Sabha election in Rajasthan on April 26. The seat fell vacant following the resignation of incumbent MLA and former Minister Mahendrajeet Singh Malviya, who left the Congress and joined the BJP in February this year, ahead of the Lok Sabha election.

Mr. Patel, who was supported by the Opposition Congress in the byelection, garnered 1,22,573 votes, while Mr. Tambolia received 71,139 votes. Mr. Patel had also contested the 2023 State Assembly election and stood second, as he was defeated by Mr. Malviya. BJP candidate Krishna Katara had occupied the third position in that election.

Mr. Malviya, an influential tribal leader of southern Rajasthan who contested the Lok Sabha election as a BJP candidate from Banswara, has been defeated by BAP’s Rajkumar Roat. Having emerged as a force to reckon with in a short period since its establishment last year, the BAP won three seats in Banswara and Dungapur districts in the 2023 Assembly election. Mr. Roat was elected from Chorasi seat.

With Mr. Patel’s victory, the number of BAP MLAs in the 200 member State Assembly has increased to four. The BAP has emerged as a splinter group from the Gujarat-based Bharatiya Tribal Party. The party’s support base has been growing because of its emphasis on the tribal identity, demand for a separate State for the tribal Bhil community, and a promise for 75% reservation for the tribal population in education and jobs.

Significantly, Bagidora is one of the two Assembly constituencies in Rajasthan – the other being Danta Ramgarh in Sikar district – where the BJP has not been able to win ever since its formation in 1980.

