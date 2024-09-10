ADVERTISEMENT

Attempt to derail goods train in Ajmer, cement blocks kept on freight corridor tracks

Updated - September 10, 2024 12:05 pm IST - Jaipur

Some miscreants put two cement blocks on tracks on the dedicated freight corridor, confirms a North Western Railway official

PTI

The engine of a loaded goods train stuck after an attempt was made to derail it by putting two cement blocks on tracks of the Western Dedicated Freight Corridor on Sunday, according to officials, in Ajmer, Monday, Sept 9, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

An attempt to derail a loaded goods train was made in the Ajmer district of Rajasthan by putting two cement blocks on tracks of the Western Dedicated Freight Corridor, railway officials said on Tuesday (September 10, 2024).

They said a goods train did hit the blocks, weighing around 70 kg each, but nothing untoward occurred.

"Some miscreants put two cement blocks on tracks on the dedicated freight corridor on Sunday. A goods train hit them," a North Western Railway official said.

Also Read: Attempt made to derail Kalindi Express by placing LPG cylinder on tracks in Kanpur: Police

The incident occurred between Saradhna and Bangad stations of the Western Dedicated Freight Corridor on the Phulera-Ahmedabad stretch.

A freight corridor official said a case has been registered and the matter is under investigation.

The report comes a day after an attempt to derail the Bhiwani-Prayagraj Kalindi Express was made in Kanpur by placing an LPG cylinder on tracks, along with a bottle of petrol and matchboxes.

