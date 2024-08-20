1992 Ajmer sex scandal: POCSO court awards life sentences to six persons

A special court on the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act in Ajmer on Tuesday (August 20, 2024) awarded life sentences to six persons in the sensational sex scandal of 1992. The scandal involved a series of gangrapes and blackmailing, in which more than 100 school and college going girls of the age of 11 to 20 years were victimised.

There were a total of 18 accused in the case, of whom eight were sentenced to life imprisonment in 1998. The trial for the six convicts, for whom the judgment came on Tuesday (August 20, 2024), was conducted separately because the investigation against them was kept pending at the time of filing of the first charge sheet.

While pronouncing the sentence, POCSO court judge Ranjan Singh also imposed a fine of ₹5 lakh on each of the convicts. The convicts were Nafees Chishti, Naseem alias Tarzan, Salim Chishti, Iqbal Bhati, Sohail Ghani and Syed Zameer Hussain. Among them, Bhati was brought to Ajmer from New Delhi in an ambulance.

In the infamous sex scandal, the members of a gang befriended the girls studying in a private school and a college in Ajmer, shot their photographs and blackmailed them for coming to a remote farmhouse, where they were sexually assaulted. The victims were forced to bring their friends, who were also trapped in the vicious circle.

The first charge sheet in the case was filed against 12 persons, after the scandal was revealed. Among them, Naseem alias Tarzan went absconding in 1994, and Zahoor Chishti was found guilty under Section 377 (unnatural sex) of the Indian Penal Code and his case was transferred to another court. The trial of Farooq Chishti ran separately after he was diagnosed with schizophrenia and he was given a life term in 2007. One of the accused committed suicide.

The convicts who were given punishment in the past have either completed their terms or been acquitted by the higher courts. There was a widespread outrage when the scandal was exposed by a local newspaper, as the people took to the streets to protest and the episode ignited communal tension in Ajmer.

