1992 Ajmer gangrape-blackmailing case: BJP accuses Congress of protecting perpetrators

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday claimed that three of the convicts in the gangrape and blackmailing of over 100 school and college-going girls in Rajasthan’s Ajmer in 1992 were previously linked to the Congress party.

On Tuesday, a special court on the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act in Ajmer on Tuesday awarded life sentences to six persons in the case. The victims were between 11 to 20 years old.

BJP’s national spokesperson Prem Shukla on Wednesday said instead of getting them punished, the previous Congress governments had ensured that the perpetrators of a particular religion were given clean chit. He said the court’s verdict in the Ajmer rape case “exposed the alliance” between the perpetrators and Congress leaders.

“The evil ‘khadims’ of Ajmer were blackmailing more than 100 innocent girls by raping them. All the Congress governments have worked to protect those rapists. Instead of getting them punished, Congress governments indulged in Muslim appeasement and they were given clean chit,” he said.

The BJP leader said three convicts related to the case were earlier linked to the Congress. “Farooq Chishti was the president of Ajmer Youth Congress at that time, Nafees Chishti was the vice-president of Ajmer Youth Congress and Anwar Chishti was the secretary of Ajmer Congress,” he alleged.

Mr. Shukla targeted the Congress and its allies terming them “Save Rapists Alliance”. He sought an apology from Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and the Congress, accusing them of protecting those involved.

He said the main opposition party was more concerned about vote-bank politics than the dignity of victims. The BJP leader also questioned the “silence” of Congress over the Ajmer case.

“When the rapists of a particular religion are unmasked, why do the leaders of INDI Alliance maintain silence? If the president of Samajwadi Party’s madrasa unit is caught in a rape case, then they maintain silence, why?” he asked, also accusing the Trinamool Congress government in West Bengal of protecting those involved in the Kolkata rape-murder case.

