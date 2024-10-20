ADVERTISEMENT

12, including 8 children, die in bus-tempo collision in Rajasthan's Dholpur

Published - October 20, 2024 11:17 am IST - Jaipur

SHO of the Bari police stationsaid the accident took place when a speedy sleeper coach bus going from Gwalior to Jaipur hit the tempo near Sumipur

PTI

Representational Image. File | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Twelve people, including eight children, died in a collision between a bus and tempo on late Saturday ( October 19, 2024) night in the Dholpur district of Rajasthan.

SHO of the Bari police station Shivlahari Meena said the accident took place when a speedy sleeper coach bus going from Gwalior to Jaipur hit the tempo near Sumipur.

He said 12 people, including a couple and eight children, died in the accident.

He said the deceased have been identified as Irfan alias Bunty (38), his wife Julie (34), daughter Asma (14), son Salman (8), Parveen (32), Zareena (35), Saqir (6), Sanif (9), Ajaan (5), Aashiyaana (10), Sufi (7) and Danish (10).

