GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

12, including 8 children, die in bus-tempo collision in Rajasthan's Dholpur

SHO of the Bari police stationsaid the accident took place when a speedy sleeper coach bus going from Gwalior to Jaipur hit the tempo near Sumipur

Published - October 20, 2024 11:17 am IST - Jaipur

PTI
Representational Image. File

Representational Image. File | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Twelve people, including eight children, died in a collision between a bus and tempo on late Saturday ( October 19, 2024) night in the Dholpur district of Rajasthan.

SHO of the Bari police station Shivlahari Meena said the accident took place when a speedy sleeper coach bus going from Gwalior to Jaipur hit the tempo near Sumipur.

He said 12 people, including a couple and eight children, died in the accident.

He said the deceased have been identified as Irfan alias Bunty (38), his wife Julie (34), daughter Asma (14), son Salman (8), Parveen (32), Zareena (35), Saqir (6), Sanif (9), Ajaan (5), Aashiyaana (10), Sufi (7) and Danish (10).

Published - October 20, 2024 11:17 am IST

Related Topics

India / Rajasthan

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.