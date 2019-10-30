Rajasthan truckers not to operate in Jammu and Kashmir

After two incidents of attacks on Rajasthani truck drivers and helpers in Jammu & Kashmir, truck operators in the State have announced that they will not send their lorries to the region nor bring any goods from there. Two truck drivers and a helper from eastern Rajasthan were killed in attacks by militants.

Mohammed Ilyas, 45, belonging to Alwar district, and his helper Zahid Meo, hailing from Bharatpur, were shot dead by militants in Shopian district last week, when they were returning with a truckload of apples after having offloaded milk supply for Army personnel. This was the fourth attack by militants on the non-J&K residents and the second on truckers from Rajasthan during the last couple of weeks. Sharif Khan, 40, a truck driver from Bharatpur district’s Ubhaka village, was gunned down in the Kashmir Valley on October 14.

Truck and transport unions here have said that they would not send trucks to J&K until the Centre took adequate security measures for drivers, cleaners and helpers. Jaipur Truck and Transport Association president Gopal Singh said on Tuesday that a strike call would be given if the demand was not met. “It has been decided at a meeting of the association that we will not pick any stuff from J&K until the government provides security to our staff travelling with the trucks,” he said.