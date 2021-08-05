Rajasthan to focus on quality export of agri produce

JAIPUR:

The State has received a considerable demand for exports despite the pandemic

New farmer producer organisations (FPO) are being formed in Rajasthan to harness opportunities for the export of agricultural commodities by bringing out quality food products with good agricultural practices, integrated pest management, and organic farming. The State has received a considerable demand for exports despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

In addition to the routine export of spices and guar (cluster bean), a number of consignments of food items have been shipped to east Asian, Gulf and African countries this year, Agriculture Minister Lalchand Kataria said here on Wednesday. The infrastructure and logistic facilities have grown immensely under the agri-export promotion policy of 2019, he said.

Mr. Kataria said that since there was a great challenge of quality in food products, the FPOs would make a significant contribution by guiding farmers for value addition and upgradation of farm produce. With the majority of the proposals for food processing units receiving benefits under the 2019 policy, the diversified activities will cover most of the surplus produce for exports.

Rajasthan is a net supplier State of several agricultural commodities, especially seed spices, guar, isabgol, garlic, fresh vegetables, bajra (pearl millet), maize, wheat and wheat-based processed products, and sesame seeds and kernels.

The Krishi Vigyan Kendras (KVK) established in the State were also disseminating technologies developed by scientists and were engaged in campus training, vocational training and training for the staff of line departments, Mr. Kataria said. Training by the KVKs in post-harvest processing and value addition of agricultural products would also help in export promotion, he said.