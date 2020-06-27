National

Rajasthan teams deputed to help in controlling locust swarm in Haryana, U.P: Centre

A swarm of locusts fly past a DLF building, in Gurugram, Saturday, June 27, 2020.

A swarm of locusts fly past a DLF building, in Gurugram, Saturday, June 27, 2020.   | Photo Credit: PTI

Ground control teams are constantly tracking them and will undertake major control operations once they settle down, the Union Agriculture Ministry said

As crop-threatening locust swarm enters the outskirts of Delhi, the Union Agriculture Ministry on Saturday said more teams from Rajasthan have been deputed to help in the control operations being undertaken in Haryana and Uttar Pradesh.

The locusts keep flying during day time and settle down only after dark in the evening. Ground control teams are constantly tracking them and will undertake major control operations once they settle down, it said, adding the control teams in Uttar Pradesh have been alerted in this regard.

The control operations are underway in Rajasthan, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, it added.

“More control teams from Rajasthan have been moved to Haryana and U.P. to help in the locust control operations being carried out in these two states,” the ministry said in a statement.

